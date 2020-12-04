BY DERRICK WANDERA

A police car registration number UP 7632 has knocked one of National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine.

The speeding pickup rammed into a supporter who was riding on a motorcycle off the road before he sustained serious injuries.

A team of journalists tried to ask the driver of the car why he had knocked the supporter, he also knocked the NTV car in which they were driving.

Eye witnesses said the same car had been trying to knock other supporters who had gathered to wave to Bobi Wine on his way from Bududa District as he headed to Kapchorwa for his next rally.

“He first wanted to knock us before we entered the city and he kept chasing us upto when he knocked that person,” one of the supporters said.

On Monday, police was accused of knocking five supporters of Bobi Wine in Nakifuma village in Kayunga District who were later pronounced dead.

In an interview with Bobi Wine about the incident, the Kyadondo East MP said he had witnessed many of such incidents but the police had never been called to order.

“We have complained and told the authorities about these murderous incidents but no one comes out to speak about them,” he said.