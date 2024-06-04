Police in Wamala region has cautioned the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) leaders and supporters against going ahead with their planned consultative meeting in Mityana.

The meeting was earlier scheduled for today but the police halted all NUP consultative activities following a road crash that claimed the lives of three of its supporters at Maya along Masaka Road on May 31st.

The road crash involved 2 vehicles and four motorcycles which were part of a motorcade in a procession of NUP leaders that were heading to Masaka for consultative activities.

According to the Wamala regional police spokesperson Rachel Kawala, the NUP has continued to disregard that position agreed at a meeting between police and NUP leaders on how to conduct these activities.

Kawala says they have obtained information on plans by the NUP in Mityana to hold consultative meetings on tomorrow (Wednesday) in the district.

She warned all the intending participants and other members of the public not to join the unauthorized processions.

The joint task force will take very resolute enforcement action in accordance with the law against any illegal acts in order to promote rule of law urging the general public to observe law and order.