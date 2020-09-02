Police have cautioned the ruling NRM party political contenders to desist from any form of violence during parliamentary primaries set for Friday this week.

The warning has been sounded by police deputy spokesperson Polly Namaye while addressing journalists in Kampala.

Namaye says they will be closely monitoring the process in districts like Sembalule, Hoima, Mityana, Sheema and Bushenyi among others to quell any form of illegality.

The party primaries are to be held in 69,075 villages and 353 constituencies across the country.