By Denis Edema

Police (DIGP) has downplayed the terror alerts issued by the United States (US) and United Kingdom (UK) in Jinja City, describing them as rumours before urging the partying to continue.

Maj Gen Geoffrey Tumusiime Katsigazi, who visited Jinja City and the bank of the River Nile where the popular music festival Nyege Nyege will be held from today, said they are in control and “nothing” will happen to the revellers.

“We have been having all these threats in the country; nothing is new and there is nothing extraordi- nary over and above what we have been experiencing,” Maj Gen Katsigazi said.

On Tuesday, the US and UK issued advisories, warning their citizens against visiting Jinja City, two days before the start of the popular Nyege Nyege Festival.

“The FCDO (Foreign, Common- wealth and Development Office) advises against all but essential travel to Jinja Town. There is a growing terror threat in Uganda, including targeting of foreigners. Avoid large gatherings, including large-scale worship, and music and cultural festivals in Uganda,” the statement by the UK High Commission reads in part.

Another alert by the US Mission read: “Due to increased terrorist ac- tivity, US Embassy Kampala recommends that individuals exercise an elevated degree of caution and reconsider attendance at upcoming large public gatherings, such as large-scale worship services and music and cultural festivals in Kampala and Jinja.”

Maj Gen Katsigazi said they are taking all means to ensure that security is guaranteed and Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) elements threatening peace of the country would be arrested.