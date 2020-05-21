

The Joint Security Task Force has made clarifications on the use of public and private vehicles.

This is after some inaccuracies in an internal communication to all territorial commanders dated 20.05.2020, giving additional guidelines on the enforcement of the Covid-19 lockdown was circulated on social media.

According to Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson, the communication was wrongly circulated to our external publics and has misled the public against the recent directives and guidelines issued by the President, on the lockdown exit strategy.

Enanga urges the public to disregard the false and misleading information about the use of public and private vehicles, as well as the activation of selected businesses.

The task force maintains that all general merchandise shops outside malls, hotels and restaurants, and the use of private vehicles will resume on the 26.05.2020.

All taxis, buses and minibuses will resume operations at 50% capacity in 95 districts that are not along the borders on 4.06.2020, with all members of the public wearing face masks.