Security has been beefed up in Soroti district ahead of the belated women’s day celebrations set to take place at Soroti Sports Grounds.

Oscar Gregg Ageca, the East Kyoga region police spokesperson says they received credible information last evening of a planned match to disrupt the celebrations.

He tells KFM that they are ready to block any illegal demonstration

He adds that organisers of the event have followed provisions in the Public Order Management Act and that any match against the women’s day celebrations today goes against the law.

According to police, use of illegal processions affects other people’s rights, disrupts business along with flow of traffic, breaches public peace, and encourages petty crime like theft and pickpocketing.

The Soroti incident comes just days after police blocked women’s day celebrations organised by the opposition in Butayunja sub-county, Mityana district.

The event organizers including Mityana Woman MP, Joyce Bagala, were mete with teargas and water cannons but a similar event organised by the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party was allowed to proceed.

Mityana District Police Commander, Swaib Taban, argued that police had not been notified of the opposition-led women’s day celebration in Mityana district last month.