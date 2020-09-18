Uganda police has cleared opposition Democratic Party to hold its three days Delegates Conference which is starting today September 18th 2020.

Speaking to KFM, the press secretary of the party, Fred Mwesigwa says police and the ministry of health cleared them last evening after fulfilling all the required health safety guidelines to gather in large numbers amid covid-19 pandemic threat.

However Mwesigwa says that the number of delegates in attendance was reduced from the planned 1300 to only 400 to enable the social distancing factor.

The conference where delegates will be choosing the new party president is taking place at Sir Samuel Baker primary school in Gulu district.

Meanwhile the delegates are expected to make changes in the party constitution to make UYD the youth league, and Women league of the party semi autonomous.