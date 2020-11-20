

Police have revealed that they are closing in on the man caught on camera assaulting a female police officer during yesterday’s violent protests in Kampala.

In a video that has been shared widely on social media, a man donning a red attire is seen clobbering a female police officer in down town Kampala.

Now the Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson Patrick Onyango says they have arrested a one Benson Kasoozi who is an associate to the man behind the act.

He says Kasozi is giving police the necessary information that will lead to the eventual arrest of the key suspect.

The country wide protests by NUP supporters demanding his release from Nalufenya police station in Jinja left at least 12 people dead and over 30 others injured.