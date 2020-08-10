Police has arrested three of its officers, including the Katwe District Police Commander SP David Epedu, in connection with the demolition of St. Peter’s Church of Uganda located in Ndeeba, Lubaga Division in Kampala.

The other two are the Officer in Charge of Ndeeba Police Station, ASP Mugira Yeko Kato and Field Force Unit Commander KMP/South Region, ASP Isabirye Kaloli.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesman Patrick Onyango, the officers are charged with neglect of duty.

Onyango adds that police has also impounded and recovered from the scene a white Canta registration No. UAY 796N that was loaded with metals and a tractor, registered as UBG 682Q.