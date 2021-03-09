By Juliet Nalwooga

The Police Director for Operations, AIGP Edward Ochom has directed all Regional Police Commanders to be on high alert following anticipated riots across the country.

In letter to the commanders, Ochom says they suspect that opposition members especially NUP party members, are planning violent riots a cross the country today.

Police say the organisers of these illegal demonstrations are mobilising the public using social media and leaflets with wording that reads “Time is Now. Join Nationalwide protests to fight for our victory. M7 Tajja Kulayira”.

They have reportedly as such deployed strategically to counter these illegal acts and we are continuing with vigilance.