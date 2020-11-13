Police has asked the Forum for Democratic Change and National Unity Platform presidential candidates to follow electoral campaign guidelines to avoid clashes with security agencies.

Addressing the media in Kampala, police spokesperson Fred Enanga noted that the joint security task force report of the first week of campaigns shows a lot of defiance from the two candidates Robert Kyagulanyi and Patrick Amuriat which compelled police to fire tear gas to disperse their supporters.

He explained that the continued refusal to follow ministry of health and electoral commission guidelines exposes voters to the risk of conratcting Covid-19.

Enanga has however commended the NRM candidate Yoweri Museveni, Democratic Party’s Nobert Mao and Alliance for National Transformation’s Mugisha Muntu for complying with the requirement to limit the number of people attending their political meetings.