

Police have condemned campaign tactics reportedly used by opposition presidential candidates Robert Kyagulanyi from NUP, and FDC’s Patrick Amuriat.

Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga, says the Electoral Commission issued very clear guidelines prohibiting all forms of processions and assemblies, to guard against the spread of Covid-19.

He explains that they had to use force after Amuriat blatantly defied the traffic flow plan agreed upon in which he lead a delegation of over 2000 supporters in total disregard of set SOPs.

Enanga says Kyagulanyi was also intercepted as he had similar plans of holding illegal processions from Kyambogo to Kamwokya NUP Headquarters.

He has advised these to adopt better and safe campaign strategies

“We strongly condemn the tactics used by the two opposition figures, since such acts of defiance only bring greater violence such as lawlessness and violence against Law Enforcement Personnel and other Ugandans. It also encourages the spread of the coronavirus. All individual actors and groups that intend to use political processions and unregulated rallies, to show their level of broad public support should stop and instead adopt better campaign strategies in line with the Electoral Commission and Ministry of Health guidelines against Covid-19. We thank all the other Presidential Candidates who complied fully with the Electoral Commission and Ministry of Health guidelines.”