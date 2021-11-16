By Juliet Nalwooga

Police has confirmed six people dead in the two Kampala explosions that happened today.

Two explosions were on Tuesday morning reported downtown Kampala. Photos and videos shared on social media showed heavy clouds of smoke and some cars burning near Jubilee Insurance along Parliamentary Avenue.

Another explosion was reported at Kooki towers, opposite Central Police Station in Kampala.

While addressing media after the incident, police spokesperson Fred Enanga said two civilians died at CPS, one person at parliamentary avenue and three suicide bombers detonated themselves.

“Two suicide bombers were also captured on CCTV cameras, moving on motorcycles and disguising as Boda Boda riders, they detonated the bombs that killed them instantly along Parliamentary avenue,” he said.

He also adds that another man detonated himself while two others, died instantly from the CPS attack.

“We have since seen footage, of a man who detonated himself, killing himself instantly. Two other people died from that CPS attack – Fred Enanga, Police spokesperson,” Enanga explained.

Meanwhile, a fourth suspect suicide bomber only identified as Mose was tracked down and has been arrested.

According to Enanga, he says their intelligence indicates that these are domestic terror groups that are linked to ADF.