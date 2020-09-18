Police have confirmed the death of another boda rider who set himself ablaze in Kireka this week.

The man identified as Emmanuel Kabanda who attempted to commit suicide at kireka police station over impounding of his motorcycle for defying curfew orders has died at Kiruddu Hospital.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire says six officers from Kireka police station have so far been arrested by the professional standard unit to answer to charges of extortion.

He becomes the second boda boda rider to commit suicide over the same issue after Hussein Walugembe set himself ablaze at Masaka Central police station.

