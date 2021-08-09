By Juliet Nalwooga

Police say blogger Fred Kajjubi aka Lumbuye is not in their custody as yet but they have preferred 15 cases files against him.

Lumbuye was recently arrested in Turkey over unclear offences.

While addressing journalists at the headquarters in Naguru, police spokesperson Fred Enanga said that even though Lumbuye is not yet in their custody, they are considering 15 case files against him.

Enanga says these include spreading harmful information and inciting the public to use improvised explosive device (IED) grenades in subversive activities against the government.

He says when Lumbuye is handed over to police, the case files against him will be processed pending his trial.

Foreign Affairs state minister, Okello Oryem last week told journalists that the Turkey-based Ugandan blogger and government critic was not above the law.

In another televised report he said Lumbuye would be deported by Saturday last week.