Police have clarified that a Kira road police constable PC Caleb Twesigye accidentally shot himself in the head, dying instantly. It is said that the incident happened yesterday as he handed over riffles to private security guards

Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson has made the clarity following online reports that Twesigye had committed suicide on Sunday, September 18.

Addressing journalists at the police headquarters in Naguru, Owoyesigyire said that after analysing the killer riffle, it has been established that Twesigye was killed by a stray bullet.

In the meantime, some private guards from Pyramid security company who were present at the crime scene are set to be released on police bond hours after their arrest.

The body has been moved to Mulago city mortuary for a postmortem, according to Owoyesigyire.