The Uganda Police Force has declined to provide security to the extraordinary delegates’ conference organized by the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party Chairman, Mr. Wasswa Birigwa scheduled for September 19, 2023.

The communication has been issued in a September 12th letter written by John Nuwagira on behalf of the Inspector General of Police. This followed receipt of another communication from the FDC Secretary General, Nandala Mafabi, denying any knowledge of the meeting.

The same letter also stated that if the said delegates’ conference was to take place, it would be in direct contravention of the party constitution and an illegality.

A section of FDC leaders believes that the meeting is likely to cause confusion and chaos amongst the party members and the wider population.

It is from this view that police have advised both factions to reconcile the party position or seek resolution from the courts of law to avoid likely open conflict and possible clashes.

“Police will therefore not be able to provide the required security for the event until the party position is harmonized,” the letter reads in part.