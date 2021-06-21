By Juliet Nalwooga

Officers in the Police Child and Family Protection Unit have decried the high rate at which fathers are abusing their children especially during the Covid-19- induced lockdown.

Francis Ogweng, a child and family protection officer has urged fathers to champion protection efforts for their children during this second 42-day lock down declared by the president on Friday last week.

Last year, statistics from the Ministry of Gender, Labour and social development indicated that 200 fathers sexually abused their daughters, this was out of the 1,682 total defilement cases reported during the year through the child helpline services.

This was a sharp increase from 90 fathers who sexually abused their daughters out of the 451 cases reported in 2019.

Ogweng says concerted effort is needed to reverse the trend.

Ogweng’s call relates to this year’s Father’s Day theme; “Being a real Father amid the Covid-19 pandemic”.