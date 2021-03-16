By Ritah Kemigisa

The Police political commissar Asan Kasingye has come out to defend the new Khaki uniform which traffic officers officially started wearing today.

His response comes after many people on social media bashed the new uniform with many likening it to that of the Ex-servicemen while others say it is similar to a comedian group of olden days dubbed “Abazeeyi be baama.”

However Kasingye has also taken to twitter to say that as police they are honored to associate with the Ex-servicemen for they served the country with a lot of dedication.

“I have said before on this photo that it’s an honor to be associated with these service men. They served with dedication. Please make it viral. We are honored,” said Mr Kasingye.

Kasingye meanwhile says all traffic officers and commanders have been warned not to taint the new uniform with corruption.

He says any traffic officer indulging in corruption will be dismissed.

All traffic police officers this morning started donning their new khaki uniform which have white belts, a white and black beret and white leg gutters for the female police officers.