Police have clarified on the quality of tear gas, just hours after the force vowed to toughen measures in the implementation of Standard Operating procedures, especially on the different campaign trails.

The clarity follows concerns from a section of the public that the tear gas being continually fired at civilians is expired and not safe for both civilians and the officers themselves.

Edward Ochom, the Police Director of Operations says tear gas is the best non-lethal method of dispersing crowds and he dismissed claims that the one used by the Uganda Police Force is expired.

He says they often cross the quality of the tear gas before it is used.