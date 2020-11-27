By Ivan Ssenabulya

Hoima district police commander Patience Namara has denied blocking NUP presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi and his member’s access to hotel services.

Kyagulanyi revealed on his social media pages this morning that while on his way to Kyankwanzi via Hoima, they found the road blocked by police who said it was under construction.

He says they decided to spend the night in Migeera but DPC Namara and a one OC Byaruhanga allegedly ordered all hotels not to host them and directed that they leave her district by 6am.

However Namara says there is hardly any hotel in the district that can accommodate Kyagulanyi and his entourage.

“When they arrived here, the manager opened for them but the rooms were not enough for them, Kyagulanyi moved with 180 members, the hotel has 10 rooms. When they told him to use one of the rooms he said he cannot sleep when his colleagues are not,” said DPC Namara.

Kyagulanyi is set to hold campaign meetings in the districts of Kyakwanzi and Kiboga today.