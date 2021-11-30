By Ivan Ssenabulya

The Director Police Health Services has dismissed reports that some medical facilities illegally remove organs from dead bodies, to sell them at viable prices.

The accusations come from members of the public and relatives to the deceased, who say release of bodies is often delayed while the organs are allegedly being removed.

Dr Moses Byaruhanga has however told KFM that a lot of time is taken for embalmment but no organs are removed and whatever is done is documented in the final report given to the relatives of the deceased.