By Denis Edema

Police in Jinja City have deployed sniffer dogs to detect explosives at the Source of the Nile Bridge also known as new Jinja bridge. Kiira Region Police Spokesperson, James Mubi, says they have acquired two sniffer dogs through Richard Okullu, the Kiira Region Police Commander, to boost their investigations, especially in Bugembe, Mafubira, Namulesa, Buwekula, and Wanyange areas.

He explains that the sniffer dogs will be used in addition to CCTV cameras and patrol vehicles. This comes days after the UK government issued a terror alert indicating that terrorists were likely to strike Uganda.

It also follows a ban on pedestrians from using the Old Railway Bridge at night after three suspects were arrested carrying a gun in a sack.

Constructed in the 1940s, the Bridge, which lies South of the New Bridge and has a suspended railway line, offers pedestrians a shortcut from Jinja City to Bukaya, Nyenga and Nile.

Ssezibwa Region Police Spokesperson, Hellen Butoto, earlier said three suspects, including a Fisheries Protection Unit officer from the Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) were last Thursday arrested on the said Bridge with a gun in a sack.

Butoto said the trio was allegedly trying to cross to Jinja City from Njeru in Buikwe District and are currently being detained at Njeru Police Station pending investigations.