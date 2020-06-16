Police have surrounded Dr Kizza Besigye’s offices at Katonga road as the “No Nedda” campaign kick starts.

Three political parties including the Forum for Democratic Change, Justice Forum and Conservative Party yesterday joined hands with the two pressure groups of People’s Government and People Power and announced a non-violent protest to make various demands including free and fair elections.

The group agreed to hoot cars, bang saucepans, kettles and blow whistles in their protest to reject what they called the “injustices” committed on Ugandans during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

This afternoon, Besigye led his team at his Katonga office and started the protest which attracted police attention.

Besigye said that all Ugandans who are oppressed and have nothing to eat should join the campaign and raise their voices.

This prompted police to swing into action forcing the protestors to retreat to their offices as police blocked the entrance to the premises.