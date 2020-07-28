

By Damali Mukhaye

Police is heavily deployed at the Forum for Democratic Change headquarters in Najjanankumbi ahead of the unveiling of Lord Mayor Erais Lukwago as its new member.

Lukwago and former FDC president Dr Kiiza Besigye-who is the guest of honour have both arrived at the venue for the event that will also double as the launch of the party’s 2021 election roadmap.

It is not yet clear though, if the police will allow the meeting to proceed.

Several members of FDC have been seen jubilating and are all set to welcome Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago into the fold.

Nakawa Member of Parliament Michael Kabaziguruka is among the senior party members who have welcomed Lukwago.

He earlier told KFM’s Damali Mukhaye that Lukwago’s move is timely and revealed that several other opposition members are set to join the FDC in the near future.

Lukwago joins the party at a time uncertainty looms over a decision on who should hold its presidential flag in the forthcoming elections.

Speculation is rife that he, the current party president Patrick Amuriat and Secretary General Nandala Mafabi are lined up as possible presidential flag bearers for the 2021 elections.