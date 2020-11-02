Police has heavily deployed at the opposition Forum for Democratic change head office in Najjanankumbi ahead of the nomination of their flag bearer Patrick Amuriat.

Amuriat is among the aspiratants who will be nominated tomorrow at Kyambogo University sports ground.

The deployment follows the party’s decision to move in a procession to the nomination venue despite orders from the electoral commission instructing aspirants to move with only 10 people.

Addressing journalists, Amuriat’s regional campaign manager Roland Mugume says they have not changed their program of going to the nomination venue with the procession which will start with prayers at their headquarters before moving to the venue with a procession.

He has however called upon police give them protection as they move to Kyambogo for nomination.