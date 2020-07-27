Police have launched inquiries into a video circulating on social media that shows Sulaiman Kabangala Mbuga aka SK Mbuga hosting a house party.

In a video making rounds on social media, Mbuga organized a birthday party for his wife, Jalia Vivian Mbuga at his home but attendants are seen merrymaking without regarding social distance guidelines.

Kampala metropolitan deputy police spokesperson Asp Luke Owoyesigyire says Mbuga flouted ministry of health guidelines at a place believed to be his residence in Buziga, a Kampala suburb.

“Police summoned him and he presented himself at Kabalagala Police where he is currently being held on charges of doing a negligent act likely to spread infection of disease” Owoyesigyire noted.