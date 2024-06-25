The Director of Public Prosecution, Jane Frances Abodo has directed the trial of a Uganda Police Detective Gilbert Arinaitwe Bwana before the High Court Criminal Division over charges of aggravated trafficking in persons.

The committal papers sending Arinaitwe to the High Court to stand trial have been presented before Buganda Road Court Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi by a senior State Attorney Ivan Kyazze, upon the completion of investigations.

His Worship Kayizzi ordered Arinaitwe to report before the High Court Criminal Division every last Thursday of the month starting from July 25th 2024.

Arinaitwe first appeared before Court on August 10th 2023 and released on a cash bail of 2million shillings on charges related to sexually exploiting of his House maid.

Superintendent of police Arinatiwe Obwana rose to fame in 2011 when he was photographed holding a hammer smashing the rear wind-screen of a car belonging to former FDC presidential candidate Rt. Dr. Kiiza Besigye before spraying his eyes with pepper at the Mulago Round -about.

Arinaitwe who is attached to the Crime Intelligence Headquarters is allegedly to have recruited, transported and harbored a 23-year old woman Joan Namukasa for purposes of sexual exploitation.

Prosecution states that on June 23rd, 2023 at his home in Nalumunye -Bandwe in Kyengera Town Council, Arinaitwe used various forms of deception, threats and abuse of power to force the victim in involuntary servitude or debt bondage which is contrary to the Prevention of Trafficking Act ( 2009).