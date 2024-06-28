The Uganda Police Force has developed Standards Operating Procedures (SOP) for its Police officers to remind them their roles and responsibilities while on duty.

SOPs give step-by-step instructions needed to perform specific tasks consistently and efficiently.

Over time during elections, the Police Force has been accused of abusing the political rights of Opposition politicians.

Last month, the Minister of Internal Affairs Kahinda Otafiire passed a directive to the new Police Chief specifically talked of beatings of National Unity Platform leaders and supporters.

Speaking at national symposium on the role of security agencies in election in Kampala the commissioner Community Policing at the Uganda Police Force Anatoli Muletelwa, said these will be pocket hand books that will be handed to every police officer.

“In preparation for the upcoming election the Uganda police force has gone ahead, we are developing standard operation procedures which are pocket handbook for police officers to remind them of what they are supposed to do during the election,” Mr. Muletelwa said.