By Juliet Nalwooga

The police have dismissed claims by some Members of Parliament from the Karamoja sub-region that animals recovered from rustlers are never returned to the rightful owners.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga says there is a thorough process of identification of animals recovered before they are handed over in clear view of the media and elders in Karamoja.

Enanga has urged affected communities to visit the protected kraals and claim their animals.

He has implored MPs from the region to single out individual policemen implicated as none is above the law.

Meanwhile, Enanga says from operations carried out last week, over 200 stolen cows, and 400 goats were recovered from Karamojong warriors.

Eight guns were recovered along with rounds of 13 ammunition and 13 Karamajong warriors were put out of action.