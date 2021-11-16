By Juliet Nalwooga

Police have dismissed as baseless, claims that it acts discriminatively against the opposition National Unity Platform party (NUP) in favour of Dr Kizza Besigye’s new pressure group the People’s Front for Transition (PFT).

The claims came after security operatives on Friday blocked NUP party leader, Robert Kyagulanyi from accessing Bugisu Cooperative Union (BCU) radio station in Mbale City in eastern Uganda and another radio in Lira city on Saturday.

However, police spokesperson Fred Enanga says, unlike NUP, other political groups often seek permission to hold their meetings.

Enanga says their officers were informed that Kyagulanyi was not welcome to the station for the program.

The NUP has now announced plans to hold prayers in memory of their supporters killed during last year’s November 18 and 19 riots in a week-long event to be held at the party offices in Kamwokya.

But Enanga says unlike in November 2020, this time they are more than ready to crush any riot.