By Juliet Nalwooga

Police have dismissed reported that they blocked the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party team along with their leader Robert Kyagulanyi from accessing Kayunga district for the campaigns ahead of the by-election this week.

NUP leaders have since yesterday expressed concern over the blocking of their president from accessing the district to mobilise support for their candidate Harriet Nakweede for the LC5 bi-elections.

However while addressing journalists at Naguru, police publicist Fred Enanga noted that they have not blocked anyone in Kayunga since it an open by-election.

In Kayunga, stiff competition is between Nkaweede and NRM’S Andrew Muwonge.

According to the RDC Kigozi Ssempala president Museveni is expected in Kayunga on tomorrow.

Kayunga goes to the polls on Thursday to elect a new district chairperson after the death of former chairperson Muhammad Ffeffeka Sserubogo.