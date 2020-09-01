Police have this morning dispersed supporters of city Lord Mayor aspirant Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleon.

“Our office launch has been interrupted as we planned to also launch my task force that will in hand walk with me to the coming Lord Mayor elections. Question is What is our crime?” Chameleon posted on his Twitter handle.

The supporters had gathered along Balintuma Rd in Mengo where the aspiring candidate for the position of Lord Mayor also known as Chameleon was to launch his offices.

Chameleon’s campaign director Henry Lubowa says police were asking them for proof of payment of inspection fees, wondering when this became a requirement to open up an office.

He has vowed to follow up the matter with the IGP, accusing police of frustrating peaceful participation in the ongoing electoral process.