By Juliet Nalwoooga

Hours after the Islamic State (IS) reportedly claimed responsibility for the bomb attack at a pork joint in Komamboga in Kawempe, Kampala police have downplayed the update saying the same will be verified only after investigations are done.

Addressing journalists at Naguru, the Director Counter Terrorism Unit AIGP Abbas Byakagaba noted that comments from the terror group are not their responsibility and that as police, they are ready and prepared to bring the perpetrators of the incident to book.

Byakagaba however noted that all criminals are part of the investigation including the DRC based ADF rebel group and appealed to members of the public to stay extra vigilant.

Meanwhile in his remarks regarding IS claims, police publicist Fred Enanga said that there is no evidence so far linking to such claims and that investigation indicate that the three attackers were even using a local dialect which was Luganda.

Enanga has downplayed the claims questioning why it took the IS over 48 hours to speak out about the Saturday explosion.

Police say they are on the hunt for three men who allegedly carried out the bomb attack over the weekend that claimed a 20- year old female waiter and left three others injured.

Police maintain that the attack was a domestic terror attack since crude and non-sophisticated material like nails were used.