Police have forcefully driven the FDC flag bearer Patrick Amuriat to Kyambogo University sports ground, the nomination venue for presidential aspirants.

Amuriat who has arrived early enough for his nomination scheduled at 12pm was violently picked by police from the party offices in Najjanankumbi where he said he had gone to pick his documents ahead of his nomination.

Police have since yesterday sealed off the FDC offices, denying access to any of the party officials.

Police have whisked Amuriat at the nomination center in a bad shape, he is not wearing shoes and his well tucked in suit now looks a mess.

Amuriat had earlier vowed to lead a procession from Najjanakumbi to Kyambogo, an act police vowed to crack down.

Earlier, the party spokesperson Ssemujju Nganda was arrested and is now detained at Najjanakumbi police station while the leader of opposition Betty Ochan was fired with tear gas and directed to go to Kyambogo university.