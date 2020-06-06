The Uganda police force has embarked on a sensitization drive amongst locals in rural areas to adhere to anti COVID-19 guidelines to stem spread of the same.

The Head of community policing department, Uganda Police, ACP Anatoli Muleterwa tells KFM that they started with the Katonga region in districts of Mpigi, Butambala and Gomba urging locals to observe social distancing guidelines, and sanitation among others

This comes after reports that there are sections of rural areas that are not observing lockdown directives with some still illegally running local bars, and boda boda motorcyclists taking on passengers even beyond curfew.

Meleterwa has appealed to locals to work closely with Local Council officials to ensure safety of lives during these trying times