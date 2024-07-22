The police has justified the heavy police and military deployment at the opposition National Unity Platform headquarters in Makerere Kavule ahead of the party’s news conference that was scheduled for this morning.

While addressing a weekly joint security news conference at the police headquarters in Naguru, the force’s spokesperson Kituma Rusoke said the deployment is meant to ensure harmony and avoid disruption of business

“We have deployed extra ordinarily because we have concern over security, whenever we get reliable intelligence that certain activities are likely to subvert order we heighten our deployment”, Rusoke said.

He has also explained similar deployment within Kampala Metropolitan area ahead of a planned march to parliament by a group of youth.

“We cannot surrender this country to such a careless situation and that’s precisely what we are doing to the procession scheduled for tomorrow, we wanted an opportunity where we could sit and fameout things tangible,reasonable and manageable with the organizers”, he said.