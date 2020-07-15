Police have revealed that their visit to the offices of the Alliance for National Transformation was “a minor issue.”

This comes after men in Police Uniform made a sudden appearance at the opposition party’s Head Offices along Plot 87 Buganda Road during a press conference today.

They however shortly disembarked to Wandegeya Police station without usual scuffles seen during the usual crackdown on the opposition.

The police spokesperson for Kampala Metropolitan, Patrick Onyango says that there was a minor issue that prompted deployment and that the “police left immediately after verifying information and found it was not true.”

The police force and sister state security organs are under the limelight for dismantling opposition public gathering, and only turning a deaf ear to similar activities held by the ruling National Resistance Movement.