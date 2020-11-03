

By Benjamin Jumbe

Security agencies have finally allowed the supporters of FDC’s Patrick Amuriat to access the nomination grounds.

Police earlier intercepted officials who were accompanying their candidate to the nomination venue before delivering him alone.

However after some negotiations and engagements at the spear motors junction, they were allowed to proceed to the venue.

Among these is the party chairman Wasswa birigwa, national mobilizer Roland Mugume, Ssemuju Nganda, Joyce Ssebugwawo, Toterebuka Bamwenda among others

Amuriat is set for nomination at 12:00pm.