By Joseph Omollo

Police in Tororo this morning blocked a planned procession by the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party electoral commission chairperson, Mr Tanga Odoi in Tororo town.

The Odoi procession was reportedly an attempt to disrupt National Unity Platform (NUP) flagbearer, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi’s political rally that is slated to take place in Tororo town this afternoon.

Leading a group of over 200 boda boda riders carrying President Museveni’s campaign posters, Mr Odoi was blocked by police along Tororo-Nagongera road which is about three kilometres away from town.

Upon being blocked, Mr Odoi claimed that he was not attempting to block Mr Kyagulanyi’s campaign rally but rather trying to remind the police to play their cardinal role of enforcing Covid-19 guidelines.

“We are not blocking anyone from holding a campaign rally but trying to remind the police to enforce the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) put in place by the Ministry of Health to guard against Coronavirus as our NRM party president has done,” he told this publication.

He said as an enlightened person, he cannot just sit and watch his people being put at the risk contracting the deadly disease.

