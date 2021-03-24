By Juliet Nalwooga

Police have today formally launched Covid-19 vaccination for their staff in an ongoing exercise at the Naguru headquarters Kampala.

Speaking during the launch, the police Director Health services, Dr Moses Byaruhanga revealed that vaccination for police staff started days back with a total of 308 officers vaccinated so far. Of these, only 13% are female and 87% male.

Dr Byaruhanga says they will start by vaccinating officers from the Kampala Metropolitan area and the main vaccination center will be at Kibuli CID headquarters.

He allayed fears on the safety of the Astrazeneca Covid-19 vaccine noting that they have NOT received any case of adverse side effects from officers who have so far been inoculated.

Those that have received their first jab this morning include Police spokesperson Fred Enanga, Asan Kasigye the police Political Commissar, Edward Ochom the Director Operations and Major General Jack Kasumba the police Chief of Joint Security Forces.

Police as a priority group of front line workers received a total of 20,000 Astrazeneca vaccines.