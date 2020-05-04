By Ismail Bategeka

Police in Masindi district has freed suspects on police bond after one of the officers was tested positive of coronavirus. This is to allow the station to be sanitized by the ministry of health.

The suspects made statements before they left and were given police bond requiring them to report to the station on various days.

The Albertine police spokesperson, Julius Hakiza says the law will take its course on the freed persons and on anyone who fails to report if his bond expires.

Hakiza added that police will continue working normally as the ministry of health will be disinfecting the whole station.

On Friday, the Ministry of Health reported that a Ugandan police officer attached to Masindi police station together with a Kenyan truck driver tested positive of the deadly virus.

A team comprising of the Director Operations, Director Medical Services and Deputy Director Logistics & Engineering of Uganda Police force are meeting the District Management teams in Masindi to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the district.

Police management has also quarantined all the 104 officers residing in Masindi barracks and their families.