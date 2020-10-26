Police have started handing out a simplified manual on implementation of Standard Operating Procedures to its officers ahead of polls.

Addressing journalists at media centre in Kampala, Fred Enanga the police spokesperson said that the 15 section hand book covers areas to include proper use of force and fire arms.

The exercise is aimed at minimising operation mistakes to the expectation of members of the public.

Enanga says the Inspector General of Police Martin Okoth Ochola has already handed out 50,000 copies, with all officers expected to own a copy by end of this week.

He notes that, the simplified pocket manual on SOPs will also be handed to LDUs and some UPDF officers.

This comes days after police was forced to formally apologise to sections of the public, that’s; Buganda Kingdom and the Catholic church for firing teargas canisters to some of their members in Mityana District.