The police head offices along with the National command centre for CCTV cameras at Naguru have temporarily been closed to give way for decontamination.

While addressing journalists at media centre in Kampala, Police spokesperson Fred Enanga revealed that this is in measures to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

Enanga says on top of the fumigation they also will install a disinfection booth at their headquarters to help guard against the virus infection.

The remarks come as two police officers are currently quarantined at Jinja and Entebbe hospitals after testing positive for Covid-19.

In the meantime he says all their staff in Jinja are undergoing testing to establish the extent of exposure to the virus, as the ministry of health works round the clock to trace contacts to confirmed cases.