

Administrative services at Naguru police head offices resume today, after 3 days of temporally closure to give way for decontamination and fumigation.

The decontamination exercise commenced on Monday this week as a precautionary measure after two police officers including a director tested positive for Covid-19.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga says the force’s health unit together with the ministry of health officials have managed to trace all their contacts.

Workers accessing the police head offices will now be required to carry Covid-19 test certificates along with adhering to all Covid-19 health protocols like wearing of facemasks to stem the spread of the Coronavirus.

Enanga says the ministry of health has confirmed that their offices are now safe for occupation.