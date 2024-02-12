By Abubaker Kirunda and Tausi Nakato

Police in Jinja District are hunting for a fugitive who allegedly raped a female suspect in her cell.

Kiira region police spokesperson, Mr James Mubi, said the suspect is attached to Namaganga police post in Busedde sub-county, Jinja District.

“It is true we are hunting for our own officer who allegedly raped a suspect in cells. His action is not only against the law but also a shame to the institution,’’ Mr Mubi said on Monday.

According to Mr Mubi, the suspect took advantage of his house’sproximity to the cells to rape the suspect on Sunday night.

The victim, Mr Mubi said, had been arrested on charges of child neglect filed by her husband, but the couple settled the matter and the victim secured police bond.

Mr Mubi explained that shortly after returning home, the victim narrated her ordeal to the husband, who filed a formal complaint with police at Busedde sub-county headquarters, triggering the hunt for the suspect.

In another development, Mr Mubi said police have arrested a 35-year-old man in Jinja city for allegedly defiling his 14-year-old daughter.

According to Mr Mubi, the suspect was arrested after locals became suspicious of the preferential treatment he was giving one of his three children, whose mother is currently working abroad.

“The suspect would take the victim to a guest house in Bugembe and buy her special food at home to eat,’’ Mr Mubi said, adding that by the time of his arrest, the suspect had reportedly had carnal knowledge with his daughter nine times,” Mr Mubi.