By Abubaker Kirunda

Police in Jinja city are hunting for a man for allegedly hacking his wife resulting to her death.

The suspect who is a resident of Wairak village in Kakira Town Council is said to have hacked Brenda Babirye after a quarrel.

The Kiira Region police spokesperson James Mubi said the suspect allegedly committed the offense on November 26.

Mubi said Babirye was admitted to Jinja Referral hospital with deep cuts on the head and other parts of the body where she was referred to Mulago hospital in Kampala.

Mubi said unfortunately Babirye died yesterday and now the police have intensified the hunt for the suspect.

Mubi is asking anybody with information regarding the way about of the suspect to provide it to police for the arrest of the suspect who will face murder charges.