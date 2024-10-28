By Noelyn Nabukenya

Police continue to hunt for the driver of the fuel tanker that exploded, claiming dozens of lives at Kigoogwa Trading Center along the Kampala-Bombo road on October 22, 2024.

Luke Owoyesigire, the Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, says they have written to the Uganda Revenue Authority seeking information about the vehicle to identify its owners.

According to the Police Director of Health Services, Dr. Moses Byaruhanga, the death toll from the tragic incident has risen to 24 after more victims admitted to Kiruddu Hospital and Bombo Military Hospital succumbed to fire burns.

“The 24 victims we are talking about include the remains of 11 people who were picked from the scene. Of the 24, three were juveniles”, he told journalists at the City Mortuary in Kampala on Sunday.

Remains recovered from the scene, which were too badly burned for physical identification and required DNA tests, were positively identified and handed over to relatives by State Minister for Information Godfrey Kabyanga on Sunday.