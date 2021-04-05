By Andrew Bagala

Police are yet to identify three men who disguised as National Water Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) workers and attacked a Chinese man and a maid at their residence in Kyambogo, Nakawa Division in Kampala City.

The suspects tied their victims; a Chinese chef and a maid, with ropes before robbing more than Shs100m that was kept in the house before they fled the scene on March 31.

The Deputy spokesman for Kampala Metropolitan Police Luke Owoyesigyire said the three men were helped by a woman to carry out the robbery.

“We have obtained CCTV footage at the resident and surrounding area. We shall be able to locate the suspects and also recover the stolen money,” Mr Owoyesigyire has said.

Incidents in which criminals disguise as utility providers had reduced after a string of arrests two years ago.

Criminal gangs have continued attacking foreigners especially those from Asia that carry or keep large sums of money.

In the Kyambogo incident, the three men wearing helmets and masks pretended to be workers of NWSC checking on the water system. The unsuspected Chinese cook gave them access to the residence which is home to several Chinese nationals.

Mr. Samuel Apedel, the spokesman of NWSC, said they are aware of the unfortunate incident where criminals dressed in overall similar to theirs attacked residents at Kyambogo, and the police are investigating to find the suspects.

“I want to assure our clients that our workers carry identity cards and their overalls have unique serial numbers. In case, you aren’t sure of our worker, call our toll free number 0800200977 or0900300977,” Mr Apedel said.