

By Philip Wafula

Police in Jinja City have named the victims of a boat accident that occurred on Sunday evening at Kiira dam involving four family members and a tour guide.

The officer-in-charge of Nalufenya Police Station, Mr Samuel Lubega, on Monday confirmed the death of Ms Shakira Kaweesi, also known as ‘Super’, while her husband Hassan Alwi and nine-year-old son, Jafalu Alwi survived.

Mr Lubega added that Mr Alwi is the proprietor of International University of East Africa.

However, the whereabouts of five-year-old Amira Alwi, the couple’s daughter, is still unknown.

Search parties comprised of the Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) marine unit are continuing with the search process.

“The five set off from Rulu Fish pond Farm in Jinja for a ride on the water; however, the boat experienced engine failure and capsized. It is also alleged that another rescue boat came with one person but capsized with them at Kiira power station dam.

“Upon receipt of information, a report was made on SD Ref 09/30/08/2020 and a rescue team from Nalufenya which included the officer-in-charge of the station, officer-in-charge of CIID and medical team swung into action,” Mr Lubega said in a statement.

The guide, who has been identified as Okudi, is reported to have jumped out of the boat after sensing that it was operating on ‘free float’ and ‘break-neck speed’, Mr Luke Ibudire, the Eskom Uganda security officer, said.

The incident occurred at around 5pm when the boat experienced engine failure and was pushed to the dam, Eskom Uganda said in a statement immediately after the incident.

Reports also said that Mr Alwi and his son Jalafu had travelled to Mbarara to bury Shakira.